Fiona the hippo makes her Super Bowl LII prediction

(WHDH) — Fiona the hippo made her Super Bowl LII prediction at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday, and it looks like she’s flying with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a video uploaded to the zoo’s Facebook page, two boxes representing the Eagles and the New England Patriots are set up in front of Fiona, both topped with lettuce.

Fiona is later seen devouring the lettuce on top of the Eagles’ box, solidifying her Super Bowl prediction.

The Eagles and Patriots face off on February 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

