Fire alarm causes problems ahead of Red Sox opener

A fire alarm went off Thursday morning at Tropicana Field, preventing the Red Sox from gaining entry to the stadium ahead of their Opening Day game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Officials tell 7’s Trey Daerr that a grease fire caused smoky conditions inside the ballpark. No one was allowed inside while fire crews handled the situation. Boston ace David Price was spotted being turned away by security.

Players and team personnel were held up for about 45 minutes. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. and no delays are expected.

There is a fire/smoke scare inside Tropicana Field. No one is allowed inside the building right now, David Price just got turned away — Trey Daerr (@TreyDaerr) March 29, 2018

Fire and smoke aside, Chris Sale, a 17-game winner in 2017, will take the hill to begin the 2018 season. The Rays will counter with Chris Archer.

First-year manager Alex Cora will make his debut. He says nerves won’t be an issue and that he is excited to get things rolling.

Boston will look to get off to a hot start on the offensive side of things. Newcomer J.D. Martinez hopes to lead a lineup that features Mookie Betts at the top. Martinez smashed 45 home runs last season.

To view the Opening Day roster, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)