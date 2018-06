MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Newlyweds tying the knot at Tufts University Saturday got interrupted when a fire alarm went off.

Wedding guests were evacuated from Ballou Hall as firefighters investigated. They determined that it was a false alarm.

The bride and groom took the opportunity to pose for pictures with the firefighters.

