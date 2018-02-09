WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A fire that spread throughout an apartment building in Worcester has displaced 15 people.

The Worcester Fire Chief said it started as a small basement fire and quickly worked its way up to the roof of the West Street building.

Battling the fire proved difficult for first responders after three hydrants froze over, the chief said.

Officials also had to pull firefighters out of the building due to collapsing concerns.

No injuries have been reported.

