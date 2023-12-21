Boston firefighters battled a blaze in Dorchester Thursday morning.
The fire at the building on Dorchester Avenue was located on the second and third floors; firefighters could be seen climbing ladders and balconies to reach the flames.
The fire was under control by 8:30 a.m. Authorities said there were no injuries to report and that the Boston Fire Investigation Unit was on site to work to determine the cause of the blaze.
