Boston firefighters battled a blaze in Dorchester Thursday morning.

The fire at the building on Dorchester Avenue was located on the second and third floors; firefighters could be seen climbing ladders and balconies to reach the flames.

The fire was under control by 8:30 a.m. Authorities said there were no injuries to report and that the Boston Fire Investigation Unit was on site to work to determine the cause of the blaze.

Companies are making up the multiple hose lines from the fire on Dorchester Ave. There are no injuries to report, Boston Fire Investigation Unit is on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/1hVFSYVVEo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 21, 2023

