Fire at construction site sends smoke billowing through Seaport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were able to contain a fire that began at a construction site in Boston’s Seaport District on Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials responding to thick black smoke at the fenced-off construction site at 10 Fan Pier Boulevard just before 1 p.m. say the fire began underground when combustible materials caught fire.

The day’s strong winds made it tough for people in the area to see and breathe.

“It was very dark grey and black so it was very hard to even see the water over there,” said Emily Aucoin.

Fire crews said prevention systems helped contain the fire.

“The sprinklers were a good thing and the fans and vents were good as well,” said Deputy Chief Robert Calobrisi. “It alleviated a lot of the problem.”

No one was hurt in the fire and no damage was done to building, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)