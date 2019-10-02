Fire at Danvers High School prompts early dismissal

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Students were dismissed early after a fire broke out at Danvers High School on Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials evacuated all students out of an abundance of caution and canceled classes for the remainder of the day.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)