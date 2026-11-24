PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at an electronics recycling company in Plymouth early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews arrived on scene at the Aldrin Road facility before 3 a.m.

“Upon crews’ arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions coming from the facility and found heavy fire conditions inside the building,” officials said in a statement. “Due to the extent of the fire and the items inside the facility, crews initiated an exterior fire attack.”

Firefighters sprayed water through a door of the warehouse and onto the roof from above, flooding the area with the amount of water necessary.

Plymouth Fire officials confirmed no one was inside the facility at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control as of 6 a.m.

Residents and community members were asked by officials to avoid the area until further notice. Aldrin and Apollo roads were also closed to allow crews access.

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