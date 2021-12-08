EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) – A huge fire that broke out at a recycling plant in Everett on Wednesday morning cast a massive plume of black smoke over the Boston area that could be seen for miles.

The four-alarm blaze broke out at the Schnitzer Northeast facility on Rover Street, which is not far from Encore Boston Harbor casino, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.

The public was urged to avoid the area of Robin and Dexter streets as crews spent hours dousing one of Schnitzer’s metal shredders with water.

The particular shredder that caught fire is used to reduce metal into fist-size pieces, according to Schnitzer Vice President Colin Kelly.

Everett Fire Chief Scott Dalrymple said that everyone was able to make it out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Photos and videos shared with 7NEWS showed thick black smoke rising into the sky over the city shortly after 8 a.m.

“The recycling plant was engulfed in flames. They had multiple fire trucks,” Everett resident Keith Dohery said. “Someone said a propane tank might have exploded but I’m not sure.”

Wind blowing out of the north pushed the smell of smoke into downtown Boston, 7Weather meteorologist Chris Lambert said.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was notified and crews were called in to check air quality in the area, but readings showed no cause for concern, officials said.

Dalrymple noted that there was some kind of internal explosion after the flames started showing.

Schnitzer will remain closed until further notice as crews tend to the damage. The building appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)