EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A huge fire that erupted at a recycling plant in Everett on Wednesday morning cast a massive plume of black smoke over the Boston area.
The multi-alarm fire broke out at the Schnitzer Northeast facility on Rover Street, which is not far from Encore Boston Harbor casino, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.
The public is being urged to avoid the area of Robin and Dexter streets until further notice as crews continue to douse one of Schnitzer’s metal shredders with water.
The particular shredder that caught fire is used to reduce metal into fist-size pieces, according to Schnitzer Vice President Colin Kelly.
Everett Fire Chief Scott Dalrymple said that everyone at the scene of the fire was able to make it out of the building safely. There were no reported injuries.
Photos and video shared with 7NEWS showed thick black smoke rising into the sky over the city shortly after 8 a.m.
Wind blowing out of the north pushed the smell of smoke into downtown Boston, 7Weather meteorologist Chris Lambert said.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was notified and crews were called in to check air quality in the area.
Dalrymple noted that there was some kind of internal explosion after the flames started showing.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
