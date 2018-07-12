Fire at historic fairground blamed on electrical malfunction

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — The Maine Fire Marshal’s office says the blaze that destroyed two buildings and damaged several others at a historic fairground was accidental.

Fire investigators said Wednesday that the fire at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds was caused by an electrical malfunction inside a sheep barn.

The sheep barn was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The fire spread to a nearby cattle shed, and both buildings burned to the ground.

No animals or people were injured. Damages are estimated at $500,000.

The fairground is home to the state’s largest agricultural fair, which is a tradition that dates back 160 years.

Fair officials say the annual event will still happen in the fall.

