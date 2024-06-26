BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people are out of their homes after a historic home in Brockton went up in flames.

Firefighters responded Tuesday night after a fire broke out in a multi-family home on Green Street that the fire chief said was wired by Thomas Edison, and which was one of the first private homes in the United States to have electricity, back in the 1880s.

Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said the older style of the home made it difficult to get the flames under control.

“The fire was on floor two and it extended into the attic,” Galligan said. “It’s a very cut up building, its a very old building. This is an 1870s building so its a very cut up building. They’re having a lot of difficulty accessing all the areas.”

Officials said the emergency response had grown to three alarms as of around 9:45 p.m.

Everyone who was in the building was able to get out on their own.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

