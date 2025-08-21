SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were displaced after a fire broke out in a home under construction in Somerville, collapsing that home and spreading the fire to two neighboring structures.

No injuries were reported in the major fire, which broke out on Thurston Street before midnight.

“We not only had to contend with the one house that was fully involved we were trying to save the other houses on both sides,” Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said. “They did suffer extensive damage.”

All residents were able to safely escape.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

