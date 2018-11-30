Fire at Marblehead boatyard leaves 6 boats, 3 trailers damaged

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at a Marblehead boatyard early Friday morning left six boats and three trailers damaged.

Crews responding to a report of an explosion on Lincoln Avenue just after midnight found flames shooting from multiple boats, fire officials said.

Officials determined that the fire had started in one boat before spreading to five others and three trailers.

The fire was reportedly put out quickly.

The cause remains under investigation.

