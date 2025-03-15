GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that broke out at the Market Basket in Gloucester on Friday night is being investigated as suspicious because the flames were found in two different locations inside, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported blaze at the Gloucester Crossing Road supermarket around 8:30 p.m. found a fire in the rear of the building that was quickly growing.

Management responded quickly, sounding the fire alarm and evacuating the store.

There were no reported injuries.

“All of a sudden I smelled smoke. I looked out the door and there’s smoke everywhere,” said Dale Harris, an employee at the store. “All I saw was just a whole bunch of flames. They were just getting bigger and bigger by the minute.”

“Everyone’s saying get out, so we just run out,” said a customer. “Within five minutes it started smoking. By the time we got out we had to evacuate even farther away because of how bad it was getting.”

The store has since reopened.

The cause remains under investigation.

