MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out a home in Medford near Tufts University Thursday morning.

Firefighters were on scene assessing the damage on North Street.

No word yet on what sparked the flames or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)