CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) – An early morning fire led to an arrest and seizure of drugs in Chelsea on Sunday.

Chelsea firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. to a fire at a multi-family home on Reynolds Avenue.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames after arriving and finding heavy fire conditions at the back of the home. No one was injured in the fire.

During the investigation, police said fire officials found narcotics and other drug related evidence in the apartment where the fire originated.

Chelsea police have arrested Gerry Girauld, 33, who was living in the apartment, on drug charges.

Girauld is being held on $100,000 cash bail. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Chelsea District Court.

