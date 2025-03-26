DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Dorchester Tuesday night.

Fire officials say a dog died in the fire. Five adults, two children, and three dogs were displaced.

No people were hurt in the fire.

Firefighters say the fire took place on Bruce Street and started in the basement, making its way to the roof.

