Fire at multi-family home in Dorchester sparks massive response

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews battled heavy flames at a multi-family home in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Saco Street in Dorchester. The first crews responded to the flames just after 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, Boston fire officials reported heavy fire and ordered a second alarm.

It is not known if anyone was in the building when the fire broke out.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information.

Response to 16 Saco St. Dorchester at approx. 1:04 pm for a report of a building fire. Heavy Fire on arrival. 2nd Alarm ordered. pic.twitter.com/6GIxrJMcwc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 10, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)