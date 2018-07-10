Fire at multi-family home in Dorchester sparks massive response

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews battled heavy flames at a multi-family home in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a home on Saco Street in Dorchester. The first crews responded to the flames just after 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, Boston fire officials reported heavy fire and ordered a second alarm.
It is not known if anyone was in the building when the fire broke out.
