BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire tore through a multi-family home in Hyde Park late Sunday night.

Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor but crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the second floor.

No one was hurt; four people were forced out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

