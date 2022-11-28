NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cars were engulfed in flames at Nantucket Memorial Airport Monday morning.

Officials said fire crews rushed to the blaze at the airports overflow parking lot at 5:30 a.m., which briefly closed the airport. First responders were able to move undamaged cars away to keep the fire from spreading.

Though six vehicles were damaged by the fire, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

