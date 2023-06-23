PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A home for the elderly and disabled in Pembroke went up in flames on Center Street early Friday morning, officials said.

Two firefighters and a police officer were hurt while rescuing people from the fire at the building overnight. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials reported that nine people were displaced by the fire.

People who live nearby said the fire happened fast.

“A little heartbreaking because I know the people that live in this building. I’ve been here for 10 years, and I’ve gotten friendly with a lot of them, and now they’re out of a home,” neighbor Kevin O’Keefe said. “My heart goes out to anybody that lost anything here today and I hope everybody’s okay.”

