Officials are investigating a pet-boarding facility fire that led to the deaths of 75 dogs in Georgetown, Texas late Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort on N. Austin Avenue around 11 p.m. found the building engulfed in smoke from the blaze, according to Georgetown fire officials.

None of the 75 dogs staying at the resort survived, fire officials added.

“We know each dog that died in this fire was a cherished member of someone’s family, so our heart goes out to all those who were affected by this tragic fire,” Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said. “We believe the dogs at the facility likely died due to smoke inhalation, not the flames from the fire. We are working as quickly as we can to conclude the investigation, so pets can be returned to their grieving family members as soon as possible.”

There were no reported injuries to humans.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

