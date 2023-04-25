RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced following a house fire on Marconi Drive in Randolph early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were seen pulling the eaves apart to check for hot spots.

Chief Ronald Cassford says the fire started in the basement of the house and spread to the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

