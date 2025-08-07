SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out a nursing home and rehab center in Somerset.

Fire Chief Jamison Barros said flames started on the second floor of The Ridge Center around 3:30 a.m.

The facility’s sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading; fire officials said the quick action of the nursing home staff kept a lot of people safe.

“The staff basically sheltered in place and protected the residents today if they had not done we cold have had patients with smoke inhalation or other injuries,” Barros said.

More than 40 residents were told to shelter in place; no one was hurt.

