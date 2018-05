BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire sparked near the AC unit of a Tasty Burger in South Boston left behind $150,000 worth of damages.

Crews battled a heavy fire at the restaurant on L Street just before 2 a.m.

The single-story commercial building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

