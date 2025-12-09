TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Taunton Tuesday morning that sent four people to the hospital.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m., when officials received the first 911 call to the building on Hopkins Road.

At least four rescues were made over ladders.

Multiple levels of the building were impacted by the fire, which generated massive amounts of smoke.

“When he came outside he looked. Fire, Fire! Everybody started coming outside from each direction, even the people across the street,”

Between 10 and 15 people were likely displaced by the fire and a large portion of the building was left heavily damaged.

“I’m just thankful I was not in there when my floor caught on fire,” Susan Piwowarksi said, who lives at the apartment building.

No firefighters were hurt.

