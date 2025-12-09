TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Taunton Tuesday morning that sent four people to the hospital.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m., when officials received the first 911 call to the building on Hopkins Road.

At least four rescues were made over ladders.

Multiple levels of the building were impacted by the fire, which generated massive amounts of smoke.

Between 10 and 15 people were likely displaced by the fire; the exact number is not yet known.

No firefighters were hurt.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

