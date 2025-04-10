MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled flames that broke out in a home on Albion Street in Malden Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene at about 6 a.m., finding heavy smoke coming from the building. They were told that two men were trapped inside, an elderly man on the third floor and another male on the second. One was able to walk out on his own, while the other required assistance.

The smoke had calmed down by 7:30 a.m., but firefighters were still working to completely put out the blaze in the three-family home.

The elderly man suffered from smoke inhalation and the other man’s arm sustained an injury. Both were brought to a local hospital to be treated for these non-life-threatening injuries.

No firefighters were reported injured; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

