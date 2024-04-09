BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire broke out on the outside deck on the ninth floor of 700 Atlantic Ave. in Boston Tuesday, a new tower being constructed above South Station.

Suffolk, the construction company overseeing the project, announced a “safety standdown for all workers” on the project and voluntarily shut down the job site until a comprehensive safety audit is completed.

“We will be redoubling safety protocols and reviewing the safety plans and procedures of every subcontractor on the jobsite,” Suffolk said in a statement. “Suffolk will require union leaders and subcontractors to walk the jobsite with a Suffolk representative, and the union representatives, subcontractors, and all personnel will be required to reconfirm their commitment to following all safety protocols.”

Boston Fire responded to the first Tuesday morning, reporting that it was made of construction materials and that no one had been injured.

Suffolk said there will be a meeting of “union, subcontractor, and Suffolk leadership” Tuesday afternoon at company headquarters to “to reinforce the importance of safety.”

“Safety remains Suffolk’s number one priority and we are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the union trades follow our strict safety protocols on South Station and all Suffolk jobsites,” the company said.

Tuesday’s fire was not the first incident to impact construction at the site. In March, a falling steel beam smashed two windows at the site. The beam didn’t reach the ground, where it could have landed on people below. There were no reported injuries in that incident.

Companies working at a fire of construction materials on the outside deck of the 9th floor of a building under construction at 700 Atlantic Ave. No injuries to report. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5sBpElaJfY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 9, 2024

