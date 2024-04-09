BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire responded to a reported fire at the tower under construction above South Station Tuesday.

People on their morning commutes were seen taking photos and videos of the large, dark plumes of smoke billowing from the tower.

The Boston Fire Department said the fire is made of construction materials on the outside deck on the ninth floor of 700 Atlantic Ave.

No injuries were reported.

The MBTA confirmed the fire and said on X, formerly Twitter, that “the situation is contained” and that there is no impact to the Red and Silver lines or Commuter Rail service.

Companies working at a fire of construction materials on the outside deck of the 9th floor of a building under construction at 700 Atlantic Ave. No injuries to report. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5sBpElaJfY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 9, 2024

There is a large @BostonFire presence at South Station due to a reported fire at a construction site above the Station. The situation is contained, and there is no impact to Red Line, Silver Line or @MBTA_CR service. Bus routes 7 + 11 are detoured. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 9, 2024

