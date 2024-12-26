BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at a massive home in Brookline Thursday.

Firefighters were on the roof hitting the house on Sargent Road with water as the attic filled with smoke.

Fire was also seen shooting out of windows.

According to property records the 13,000 square feet home is valued at $13 million.

