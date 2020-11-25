Fire breaks out a Table Talk Pie factory in Worcester sending smoke billowing

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester on the eve of Thanksgiving, sending smoke rising into the air.

Firefighters responding to reports of a boiler problem at the Washington Street factory around noontime found flames shooting out of a smokestack.

Fire officials said the fire began in an oven on the second floor and that the smokestack directed most of the flames away from the oven and out of the building.

This allowed them to put the fire out quickly.

“The fire wasn’t very large. Tt was contained to the oven, the smoke condition made it difficult to find the actual fire and then to extinguish it,” one fire official said. “The equipment to cook these pies is very very expensive so we were very careful to try to limit the amount of damage water is not good with these ovens so we tried to take our time and do it right.”

No one was hurt.

