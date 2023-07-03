ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in a restaurant in Andover on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at Daxi on Essex Street found the restaurant in flames.

Video from the scene showed crews breaking windows and cutting away a section of wall to access the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

