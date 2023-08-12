BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several Massachusetts communities rushed to a recycling plant in Brockton on Friday after a fire broke out.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising into the air above the facility.

There were no reported injuries and fire officials say there is no threat to the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

