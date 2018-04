BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - A welding tank sparked a fire Wednesday morning at Brookline High School, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the arts building on campus battled a blaze that had broken out on the second floor.

The fire has since been contained. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

