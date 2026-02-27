BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in Boston went up in flames Friday.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene on Ellingwood Street, where dozens of first responders were seen surrounding the burned building. Video captured parts of the building scorched and a large hole on one side.

No word on the cause of the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

