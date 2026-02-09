LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire broke out at a home in Lynn Monday afternoon, according to Lynn Fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the area of Burrill Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. where the fire was burning in a stairwell and up to the ceiling of the second floor of the building. The fire eventually spread to the third floor and the roof.

A man who recently moved out of the home said at least a dozen of his family members still live there, and there were at least two young children inside when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

