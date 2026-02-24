WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Watertown went up in flames Tuesday, and crews are still on scene trying to contain the fire, according to fire officials.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene as flames bursted through the roof of the building at 23 Flint Road.

Crews from Waltham and Cambridge responded, and say all the snow on the ground from Monday’s blizzard is making extinguishing the blaze difficult.

No word on if anyone was in the home at the time, or if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

