Fire breaks out at home near Oak Grove MBTA station in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A fire broke out at a multi-unit home in Malden on Friday morning, prompting officials to shut down many streets near the Oak Grove MBTA station.

Firefighters responding to the home in Oak Grove Square around 11:20 a.m. found flames and smoke upon arrival.

Video from the scene showed a charred and burned out unit on an upper floor of the building.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Police have blocked off Winter and Washington streets near the train station.

Major traffic delays have been reported in the area.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Police and fire issue in oak grove square. Major traffic back ups and road closures. Avoid this area or expect delays. Winter St Washington St by train station — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) October 5, 2018

