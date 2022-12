EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning.

Crews were on scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

There is no word on any injuries or if everyone got out safely.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

