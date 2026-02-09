LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire broke out at a multi-family home in Lynn Monday afternoon, according to Lynn Fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the area of Burrill Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. where the fire was burning in a stairwell and up to the ceiling of the second floor of the building. The fire eventually spread to the third floor and the roof.

The building is home to three generations of Mateo Valez’s family.

“My sister was on the first floor with her four kids and her husband they saw the smoke,” said Mateo Velez.

Neighbors who saw the smoke said they raced to make sure anyone who was in the house got out safely.

“Some of the neighbors were knocking on doors getting everyone out,” said Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan.

One family member said he is just grateful everyone was able to make it out.

“My niece, she’s five-months-old, so that was the most important thing that her and my other nephews were out,” said Velez. “We lost the house but not an actual family member.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

