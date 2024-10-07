NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was sent to the hospital with minor burns following a fire at a home in New Bedford.

The fire broke out Sunday morning, with smoke and flames billowing from the property.

A neighbor said she heard a loud noise when the fire broke out.

“I’m saying ‘oh wow, that’s not a motorcycle’,” said neighbor Phyllis Louranco. “It was a big explosion.”

The fire chief said the blast was likely casued by a propane tank exploding.

The garage on the property was deemed a total loss and the home suffered fire and smoke damage. As of now, it is unlivable.

“It’s just so scary,” Louranco said. “I’m shaking and I’ll be shaking for a while.”

