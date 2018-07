PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WHDH) – A roof deck was damaged when a fire broke out at a restaurant in Provincetown.

The flames sparked around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Mojo’s restaurant. Crews had to pull up part of the deck to get to the fire.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke but were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

