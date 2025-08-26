LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a school in Lunenberg Tuesday, the first day of classes for students.

SKY7-HD was over the scene at Lunenberg Middle-High School, where students were evacuated.

Fire crews were on scene including on the roof of the building checking out a section of solar panels.

