Fire breaks out at top of iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say there is a fire at the French capital’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Flames and black smoke were seen shooting on Monday from the base of the medieval church’s spire, which is undergoing renovation.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is “potentially linked” to the renovation work.

