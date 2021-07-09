BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire broke out at an under-construction pizza shop in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 205 Bowdoin St. around 3:45 a.m. found smoke and flames coming from the single-story commercial building, which is under construction, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were injuries reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

