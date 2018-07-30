Fire breaks out in abandoned building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire broke out Monday morning inside an abandoned building in Boston near the Milton line.

Crews responding to Truman Parkway for a report of smoke in the area about 7:40 a.m. found a fire burning at a building in a wooded area.

Firefighters struggled to access the fire and requested assistance from the Milton Fire Department, officials said.

The blaze has since been knocked down. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire knocked down. Hitting hot spots. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/WbMDHboRij — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2018

Difficult access to this building. Milton Fire & BFD running multiple lines. @MassStatePolice assisting with traffic on Truman Parkway. pic.twitter.com/LQwUfds2Uq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2018

Response to the wooded area opposite 366 Truman Parkway at approx. 7:38 AM for a report of smoke in the area. Confirmed Building Fire in the wooded area which is located in @townofmiltonma on the @CityOfBoston border. This is an abandoned building. Milton Fire notified. pic.twitter.com/6TAGrBSz0v — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2018

