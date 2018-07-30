Fire breaks out in abandoned building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire broke out Monday morning inside an abandoned building in Boston near the Milton line.
Crews responding to Truman Parkway for a report of smoke in the area about 7:40 a.m. found a fire burning at a building in a wooded area.
Firefighters struggled to access the fire and requested assistance from the Milton Fire Department, officials said.
The blaze has since been knocked down. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
