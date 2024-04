CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out in a Cambridge duplex Thursday night, forcing 11 out of their homes.

One person was hurt in the blaze on Broadway and attended to by medics on scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

