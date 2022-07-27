A fire that possibly started in a patch of mulch grew to engulf part of a medical building entrance in Derry, New Hampshire, according to officials.

Everyone inside the Overlook Medical Center was able to evacuate as what started as reports of smoke turned into a case of heavy flames damaging the facility’s front entrance.

Derry Fire Chief James Richardson told 7NEWS crews arrived Wednesday afternoon to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a metal column by the entrance.

The column, he said, ended up creating a challenge as the enclosed space made putting out the flames difficult, prompting a call for a second alarm.

Crews were eventually able to cut the column open to get at the flames, putting out the fire soon after.

Officials believe the fire may have started outside of the building in some mulch before spreading to the column, but the cause is still under investigation.

Richardson said one firefighter was treated for a case of minor smoke inhalation, but is believed to be OK.